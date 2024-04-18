How AdventHealth is advancing responsible AI

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth is participating in two initiatives that focus on implementing and developing artificial intelligence responsibly and safely.

AdventHealth joined the Coalition for Health AI (CHAI), a nonprofit organization aiming to establish a network of laboratories across the country to test healthcare artificial intelligence tools. The health system is a founding member of the organization, according to an April 17 news release from AdventHealth.

Additionally, AdventHealth is collaborating with the Trustworthy and Responsible AI Network (TRAIN). This network is dedicated to responsible development and use of artificial intelligence in healthcare. Sixteen health systems, including AdventHealth, have signed on to the network and will collaborate with Microsoft, the network's technology partner, and OCHIN, a national network of community health organizations.

"By sharing our knowledge and collaborating with other health care leaders through CHAI and TRAIN, we can significantly accelerate the development of AI solutions that will improve patient outcomes and shape the future of healthcare," Rob Purinton, vice president of analytics and performance improvement for AdventHealth, said in the release.