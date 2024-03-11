16 of nation's top health systems form AI clinical safety network

Leaders from 16 of the nation's top health systems have formed a network dedicated to responsible development and use of artificial intelligence in the healthcare sector, according to a March 11 announcement.

Healthcare leaders who are part of the Trustworthy and Responsible AI Network will collaborate with Microsoft, the group's technology partner and also OCHIN, a national network of community health organizations.

Members of the new AI safety network will share best practices on the use of AI in healthcare settings, enable the registration of AI used in clinical settings via a secure platform, and provide members tools to manage and navigate implementation of AI.

"AI has the potential to transform how healthcare is delivered and received," Rebecca Mishuris, MD, chief medical information officer and vice president, Mass General Brigham, stated in the news release. "However, we must embark on this journey with responsibility to our patients, our care teams, and the public."

The 16 health systems that have signed on, forming the initial cohort of membership, include: