UC Davis Health, Amazon fight health misinformation with AI

Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health and Amazon are using generative artificial intelligence to counter health misinformation.

The health system collaborated with Amazon Web Services to develop Project Health, which employs AI and machine learning to detect emerging public health misinformation and score its threat to human health. The platform can then generate responses tailored to different demographics and communities.

"Project Heal will allow public health officials to more efficiently manage workloads and shift from reactivity to proactivity," according to an April 17 Amazon blog post whose authors include Ashish Atreja, MD, chief information and digital health officer of UC Davis Health, and Keisuke Nakagawa, MD, executive director of the UC Davis Health Cloud Innovation Center. "The resulting community education on health misinformation trends will also improve patient outcomes and empower individuals to make more informed decisions about their health."

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and University of Pittsburgh have also contributed to the project.