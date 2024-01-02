Mass General Brigham's generative AI plans for '24

Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham plans to use generative artificial intelligence to compare patients to ones with similar profiles to help with their treatment, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The health system also intends to release its first AI-powered diagnostic products as part of its new commercial AI office in the first half of 2024, according to the Dec. 29 story.

"The field is moving remarkably fast," Chief Data Science Officer Keith Dreyer, DO, PhD, told the newspaper.

With advancements in large language models, algorithms that scan medical images for insights used to take millions of dollars and several years to create, he told the news outlet. Now they can be built in a matter of months.