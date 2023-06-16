Mass General Brigham's 'disruptive dozen' healthcare technologies

Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham unveiled its "disruptive dozen" technologies that it expects to alter healthcare in the coming years.

Here is the list revealed June 14:

1. New Type 2 diabetes drugs for obesity

2. An RSV vaccine coming to the clinic

3. The next generation of mRNA vaccines

4. New therapies approved for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS

5. Using large language models to boost clinical decision support, administrative workflows

6. An "in human" gene editing therapy

7. A nonhormonal menopause treatment for menopause

8. A new era for precision oncology

9. Artificial intelligence to predict lung cancer risk

10. Preserving vision by protecting retinal cells

11. A simple, cheap blood test for Alzheimer's disease

12. Slowing Type 1 diabetes progression