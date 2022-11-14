Mass General Brigham lowers breast density scan wait times with AI imaging tool

Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham is among the first health systems to use a new artificial intelligence-powered medical imaging platform from Nuance Communications and Nvidia.

The partnership between the tech companies brings together the Nuance Precision Imaging Network, an AI-based cloud system that derives clinical insights from diagnostic images, and MOANI, Nvidia's open-source medical imaging framework.

Mass General Brigham has utilized the collaboration to launch a breast density AI model that has reduced the waiting period for scan results from a period of days to minutes, according to a Nov. 14 Nuance news release.

"With the combination of Nvidia's and Nuance's technologies, our AI researchers can focus on training and developing their models rather than doing all the plumbing underneath," stated Keith Dreyer, DO, PhD, chief data science officer at Mass General Brigham. "That makes it simpler to get AI-powered insights to our clinicians, so they can provide the best possible care, accelerate time to treatment and improve patient outcomes."

The Nuance platform runs on the Microsoft Azure cloud. Nuance is a subsidiary of Microsoft.