Life sciences and diagnostics company Danaher appointed Christopher Riley as executive vice president for biotechnology.

Mr. Riley has served with the company since 2007. Prior to his new role, Mr. Riley worked as vice president and group executive for genomics medicine at Danaher, according to an Oct. 31 Danaher news release.

Mr. Riley will begin his position Jan. 1. He will report to Danaher President and CEO Rainer Blair.