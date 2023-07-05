Inventors behind Apple Face ID test new brain-computer interface tool at Mayo

The group behind Apple's face identification technology — Michael Shpigelmacher, Aviad Maizels and Alex Shpunt, PhD — is testing its brain medical robotics startup technology at a Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic facility, The Times of Israel reported July 4.

The trio's new startup, Bionaut Labs, creates microrobotics that clinicians can guide through a patient's central nervous system into a targeted spot in their brain where they can perform minor surgery, deliver drugs or return with tissue for a sample.

Along with testing at Mayo, the company is looking to begin clinical trials at five U.S. medical centers.

Mr. Shpigelmacher, Mr. Maizels and Dr. Shpunt sold their previous company PrimeSense to Apple for $400 million in 2013. The company provided the technology behind Apple's face recognition technology.

Bionaut is currently raising its series B-1 funding round as it seeks FDA approval.