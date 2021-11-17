Intermountain launches center for ethical AI standards

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare on Nov. 16 established a data science and artificial intelligence center of excellence.

The center's goal is to set ethical AI standards, improve the quality and affordability of care, identify disparities and refine the patient experience.

The center will bring experts from different clinical specialties together with experts from various disciplines such as data analytics, applied mathematics, statistics, computer science, behavioral sciences, econometrics, computational linguistics and clinical informatics.

"American healthcare needs to be better. The work of this new center of excellence — which brings together the right algorithms and data at the right time — enables our caregivers to care for people with the best evidence and decision-support in the moment," Mark Briesacher, MD, Intermountain's chief physician executive, said in a news release. "People expect and deserve the best experience and care in every moment with their healthcare providers."