How VR is helping Novant Health employees tackle polarizing discussions

Novant Health has partnered with VR provider Moth+Flame to launch a VR-based leadership development training for nonclinical and clinical leaders.

Using Moth+Flame's Promise platform, the health system's leaders learned to apply empathetic listening techniques in polarizing discussions. The aim was to have employees understand and navigate the barriers and solutions to garnering inclusion and advancing communication in the workplace, according to a Sept. 21 press release.

"Healthcare is extremely personal and can sometimes require difficult conversations,” said Chere Gregory, MD, senior vice president and chief health equity officer of Novant Health. "I'm proud to be part of an organization that is committed to investing in forward-thinking training and development, giving our team members the confidence and ability to have these needed conversations with fellow team members and/or their patients."

The VR training uses natural language processing requiring employees to use their voice to interact.

The training also simulates lifelike environments where participants learn by doing.