How UPMC is integrating ChatGPT, 'digital twinning' into patient care

Chris Carmody, chief technology officer at Pittsburgh-based UPMC, said the health system is exploring how it can use technology and AI tools such as ChatGPT to make care more personalized and efficient for patients.

"We're exploring ways that AI could help connect patients to clinical trials," Mr. Carmody said in an April 11 press release from UPMC. "We're working on a system that would read and analyze patients' electronic medical records, then offer the care team a list of clinical trials they might qualify for. Then it's up to the clinicians to discuss options with the patient."

UPMC is also testing various technologies that can make their clinicians' jobs more efficient. For example, the health system has been testing technology from Abridge that can transcribe patient interactions with physicians.

Additionally, UPMC is testing technology that can give patients more personalized care. The process is called "digital twinning."

"We call it a 'digital twin' because the technology allows clinicians to create a model of the patient with all the same demographics, health conditions and medications," Mr. Carmody said. "With this model, the care team would be able to adjust medications or other treatments and see potential outcomes or side effects. It would allow clinicians to test new treatment plans before enacting it so they can determine the best way forward."

But, Mr. Carmody says despite all the progress, UPMC will only roll out technology and AI tools that put patient security and privacy top of mind.

"We'll roll out a solution only when we're confident that it can be used safely, and our clinicians and patients get accurate, helpful, secure information every time," said Mr. Carmody.