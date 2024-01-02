How the 5 largest health systems used AI in 2023

In 2023, large health systems adopted artificial intelligence in a myriad of different ways, including for marketing, telehealth and emergency medicine.

Here is how the five largest health systems used AI in 2023:

HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.): In August, HCA Healthcare partnered with Google to use generative AI for emergency room visits and nurse handoffs.

CommonSpirit Health (Chicago): In July, CommonSpirit Health marketing officials told Becker's that the health system is using generative AI to draft content, create images and personalize the communications experience for patients.

Ascension (St. Louis): In June, Sean Moroze, MD, an orthopedic surgeon affiliated with Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart Bay Orthopedics in Panama City, Fla., told Becker's that he is excited about the possibility of AI integrating into "every facet of patient care."

Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.): In March, Trinity Health officials told Becker's that the health system was focusing its AI investments on tools that would improve health equity.



Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.): In August, Community Health Systems expanded its partnership with AvaSure, an AI-powered telehealth company.