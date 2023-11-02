How Mayo Clinic is using AI to identify heart abnormalities

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic is using an artificial intelligence algorithm to identify a left ventricular cardiovascular disease that can go unnoticed until a serious cardiac event, the Post Bulletin reported Nov. 2.

Maneesh Goyal, COO of the Mayo Clinic Platform, said that the tool was trained on data from 4 million electrocardiograms. Eventually, the algorithm identified a set of about 400,000 patients that would be best for a clinical workup. Several hundred patients were then identified as having the condition and prescribed treatment.

"Those several hundred people experienced care that was otherwise the same, but then we just saved their lives and we saved the healthcare system a ton of money because the preventative measures are almost always cheaper than things when you have catastrophic conditions," Mr. Goyal told the Bulletin.