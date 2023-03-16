How Mass General Brigham used remote monitoring to lower patients' blood pressure

Remote monitoring helped control the blood pressure of hypertension patients from Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham, according to a study in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

The 1,256 patients were outfitted with Bluetooth-enabled blood pressure cuffs that sent data to their EHRs. Program navigators followed up by phone or provided video resources, and titrated medications with the help of algorithms and support from pharmacists, nurse practitioners and physicians.

The March 13 study found a "significant" improvement in blood pressure control and increased home monitoring even amid the national disruptions to chronic disease care caused by the pandemic.

"Such programs have the potential to transform hypertension management and care delivery," the authors wrote.