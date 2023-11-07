How Kaiser uses AI to track patient deterioration

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente has been developing artificial intelligence tools that track patient deterioration for more than a decade, The Washington Post reported Nov. 7.

The tools are designed to combat alarm fatigue by taking in hourly updates from the EHR and issuing an alert if the patient is at risk of serious decline. The health system rolled out the tool across its North Carolina hospitals from 2016 to 2019. Patients with the AI tool had a 16% lower mortality rate.

"What AI does really well is to integrate a lot of different inputs," Andrew Bindman, MD, Kaiser Permanente's chief medical officer, told the Post, "to identify patterns that are sometimes less visible at an early stage to our clinicians."