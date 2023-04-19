How healthcare informatics leaders are using AI: 10 things to know

Healthcare informatics leaders are deploying automation to improve productivity and make better use of staff time, according to Philips' Future Health Index 2023 global report.

Here are 10 more informatics-related findings from the Future Health Index 2023 global report:

1. 38 percent of the informatics leaders surveyed said their organizations were streamlining patient processes to relieve financial pressures.

2. 35 percent said they were using automation to streamline internal processes.

3. 45 percent cited workflow technology (including picture archiving and communication systems, digital health records, and patient flow automation) as the No. 1 technology to help reduce the effects of staff shortages.

4. The second-most popular technology cited (by 43 percent of respondents) was clinical decision support such as predictive analytics and artificial intelligence.

5. More than 83 percent said they planned to invest in AI three years from now.

6. The top three services they said they planned to provide within three years to extend care beyond hospitals were health literacy/patient education programs (52 percent), surgery centers (42 percent), and office-based labs (38 percent).

7. 69 percent said these new care delivery models will enable better care and boost access (compared to only about half of cardiologists and radiologists who said so).

8. 41 percent said sharing functions with other facilities is a top priority for successful care delivery models.

9. To improve access, they are working with external organizations such as diagnostic imaging/screening centers (36 percent), health technology companies (31 percent) and retailers/pharmacies (27 percent).

10. Within three years, they said they plan to partner with IT or data providers (29 percent), emergency medical centers (28 percent), and educational institutions (25 percent).