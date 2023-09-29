How 1 health system forms academic alliances to drive innovation

Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare partners with 5 academic institutions to accelerate its innovation efforts.

John Vozenilek, MD, vice president and chief medical officer, OSF Innovation and Digital Health said by using these partnerships, the health system can leverage their expertise in emerging technologies that can enhance healthcare, according to a Sept. 29 news release.

"We bring technology in from those university partners and then we bring it into our clinical context to create new intellectual property and then change the lives of the patients we serve," Dr. Vozenilek said in the release.