Geisinger using AI to spot potential lung cancer

Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger is using an artificial intelligence-powered workflow system to identify patients with lung abnormalities for further screening.

The health system partnered with digital health company Eon to automatically enroll eligible patients into its STAIR Program, which further evaluates the patient and establishes a care plan. Geisinger launched the STAIR Program, which stands for System to Track Abnormalities of Importance Reliably, in 2020 but found that referring and tracking patients was time-consuming, which is why the health system turned to Eon, according to a Nov. 1 Eon news release.

"The STAIR program and lung cancer screening program are two important ways that we can catch cancer earlier when the patient has a chance to be cured," STAIR Program Director Yatin Mehta, MD, said in the news release. "We're excited to work with Eon on innovation that's making a difference by allowing our staff to manage more patients more efficiently — and ultimately saving lives with earlier intervention."