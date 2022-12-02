GE Healthcare creating augmented reality X-ray imaging system

GE Healthcare has partnered with MediView XR to create technology that provides a heads-up, augmented reality display of interventional X-ray imaging systems.

The technology, dubbed OmnifyXR, will combine Microsoft's HoloLens technology with MediView's clinical augmented reality and GE Healthcare's interventional imaging technologies, according to a Nov. 28 press release from GE. The technology can also enable remote collaboration.

The two companies are pitching the product, which they will co-market, as a response to physician demand for streamlined workflows and improved ergonomics.