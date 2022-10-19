Froedtert Health's VC arm: 6 things to know

Milwaukee-based Froedtert Health has a venture capital arm called Inception Health that invests in promising digital health ideas.

The firm says it has an "outside-in" mindset that allows it to quickly test and scale solutions across academic and community health systems.

Here are six other things to know about the venture capital company:

1. Founded in 2015, Inception Health has been investing a $15 million fund it launched in 2018.

2. The firm also designs, builds and operates solutions and serves as an incubator for startups.

3. Its team includes healthcare executives, scientists and clinicians. Mike Maschek is the director, while Mike Anderes, the chief innovation and digital health officer of Froedtert Health, is president.

4. Inception Health led a $1.75 million strategic funding round Oct. 5 for smoking cessation startup Vincere Health, which was founded at Harvard Innovation Labs.

5. The firm participated in a $2.85 million seed round Sept. 27 for circadian-rhythm management platform Arcascope.

6. Inception joined a Sept. 8 $17 million series A investment for TCARE, a family caregiver support solution.