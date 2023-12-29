Digital insurance company raises $175M

Devoted Health, a technology-focused insurance company for Medicare beneficiaries, raised $175 million in series E financing.

The company’s offerings combine Medicare Advantage plans with virtual and at-home care. The new funding round comes after the company saw more than 70% year-over-year membership growth, according to a Dec. 29 Devoted Health news release.

A syndicate of The Space Between, Highbury Holdings, GIC, Stardust Equity, Maverick Ventures, and Fearless Ventures led the funding round.