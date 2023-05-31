Conversational AI company used by hospitals raises $20M

Hyro, a conversational artificial intelligence company used by Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare, Cincinnati-based Mercy Health and Coral Gables, Fla.-based Baptist Health, raised $20 million in series B financing.

The company will use the funding to build its platform, hire new talent and find new partnerships. Recently, the company launched Spot, a GPT-powered virtual assistant designed to answer frequently asked questions, according to a May 31 Hyro news release.

Macquarie Capital led the funding round. The latest funding brings the company's total raised to $35 million.

"In an age of generative AI, labor shortages and economic struggle, healthcare organizations will look to eliminate low-level tasks to further drive efficiency," Hyro co-founder and CEO Israel Krush said in the release. "Automation is no longer simply nice to have — we're poised to capture unprecedented demand for AI assistants as health systems continue trusting us to scale interactions surrounding critical workflows."