Columbia leads initiative to blend nursing knowledge, AI to boost patient care

Columbia University Irving Medical Center is steering an initiative to combine nursing expertise with artificial intelligence to improve patient outcomes.

The CONCERN program will transform nurses' observations within EHRs into data used to predict organ failure and other critical health conditions in patients.

"CONCERN shows what nurses already know: Our risk identification is not simply a subjective clinical hunch," said Sarah Rossetti, PhD, RN, assistant professor of biomedical informatics and nursing at Columbia, in a university news release. "We're demonstrating that nurses have objective, expert-based knowledge that drives their practice, and we're positioning nurses as knowledge workers with tremendous value to the entire care team."

Columbia, based in New York City, is partnering on the initiative with Mass General Brigham in Boston; Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center; and Washington University School of Medicine/Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

On May 24, the program received funding from the American Nurses Foundation's Reimagining Nurses Initiative.