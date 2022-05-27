Cleveland Clinic Innovations spun off 2 companies, oversaw $23M in investments in 2021

Cleveland Clinic's Innovations department spun off two companies and oversaw $23.2 million in investments in 10 portfolio companies last year, according to health system financial statements.

During the first quarter of this year, the system also invested $10 million in the portfolio and has several pipeline investments under review, the statements show.

The department comprises startup investments, commercial innovation, licensing and med-tech partnerships that focus on digital health, medical devices and therapeutics and diagnostics.