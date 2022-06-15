Cincinnati hospital robot sorts 6K doses of medication a day

Christ Hospital in Cincinnati recently introduced a new prescription-filling robot that sorts 6,000 doses of medication a day, WXIX reported.

The XR2 robot, which replaces a quarter-century-old model, prepares 95 percent of prescription orders at the hospital. Humans process the other 5 percent to check for errors.

"Technology has changed a lot in the last 25 years," Justin Gamble, director of pharmacy services for the health system, told the TV station. "This is really the next in pharmacy automation. Everything is 100 percent barcoded. It takes all of the manual labor out of picking medications and takes human error out of it."

Mr. Gamble said the robot is also a critical tool in addressing the healthcare labor shortage.