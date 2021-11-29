Cedars-Sinai rolls out twin robots to reduce nurses' workload

Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai has implemented new technology to reduce nurses' daily workload: twin clinical assistant robots named Moxi, the health system said in a Nov. 29 blog post.

The robots use artificial intelligence, machine learning technology and social engineering to interact with clinicians and patients; they have been rolled out as part of a pilot program in Cedars-Sinai's neurology, orthopedic and surgical units.

The Moxi robots, which feature heart-shaped eyes that light up and make beeping noises when waving hello, assist nurses by performing tasks like delivering lab samples and collecting medicine from the pharmacy.

Nurses use hospital-issued phones to call or text Moxi for assistance. Once the robot gets a request, it responds within five minutes with a status update and estimated time of arrival. Since kicking off the pilot in September, the robots have saved clinical teams nearly 300 miles of walking, according to the report.

Diligent Robotics, a graduate of the Cedars-Sinai Accelerator, designed and created the Moxi robots. The accelerator is a three-month program that offers funding, mentorship and access to investors for health tech startups.