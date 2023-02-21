Brain implant startup backed by Gates and Bezos testing on humans

Synchron, a brain-computer interface company backed by the venture capital arms of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Microsoft founder Bill Gates, is halfway through a trial designed to show its brain implant is safe for humans, CNBC reported Feb. 18.

Synchron's Switch technology is implanted through blood vessels in the brain and designed to allow patients with limited or no mobility to operate computers with their minds. So far, the technology has been used by three patients in the U.S. and four in Australia.

In December, the company received $75 million in series C financing led by Arch Venture Partners.

Bezos Expeditions and Gates Frontier participated in the round that brought the company's total capital raised to $145 million.