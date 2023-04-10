Boston Children's Hospital hiring AI prompt engineer for ChatGPT

Boston Children's Hospital is hiring an artificial intelligence prompt engineer to work with large language models like ChatGPT.

The engineer will be part of the hospital's Innovation and Digital Health Accelerator team. The person will design and develop prompts to effectively gather data from generative AI programs and refine the models for healthcare-specific applications.

The hospital is looking for someone with a background in AI and machine learning, data science and natural language processing, as well as experience in healthcare research and operations. The position requires a bachelor's degree in a field such as computer science or AI, with a healthcare focus and master's degree preferred.