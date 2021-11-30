Amazon inks cloud partnership with Gilead to facilitate AI-powered drug discovery

Foster City, Calif.-based biotech Gilead chose Amazon Web Services as its preferred cloud provider, the companies announced Nov. 29.

Through the partnership, Gilead aims to increase access to artificial intelligence and analytics for improved manufacturing, clinical trial recruitment and biomarker discovery.

"With AWS as our preferred cloud provider, our researchers can use AWS's portfolio of services to gain the insights, agility, and security needed to deliver new medicines at speed, and treat the individual according to their unique needs, not just the disease," Marc Berson, Gilead's senior vice president and chief information officer, said in a news release.

Gilead has moved more than 50 percent of its data center footprint to Amazon over the past year, according to the release.