AI-powered robots, manikins that cry, VR: Inside UT Arlington's smart hospital

The University of Texas at Arlington's 150,000-square-foot Health Innovation and Smart Hospital features artificial intelligence-powered robots, virtual reality simulators and classrooms designed to mimic hospital units and patients' homes, D Magazine reported May 23.

The robots can simulate tens of thousands of symptoms, according to the story. AI-backed manikins can provide up to 70,000 responses to students' questions while breathing, sweating, crying and foaming at the mouth. The aspiring healthcare professionals can don VR goggles to practice various medical scenarios and talk to "patients."

"This is 150,000 square feet that creates the very best learning environment for our students,” UTA President Jennifer Cowley, PhD, told the news outlet. "The UT System understands the critical needs that we have to advance healthcare in our communities, and they were here to step up and make this building possible."

The facility is one of 26 worldwide endorsed by the International Nursing Association for Clinical Simulation and Learning, the magazine reported.