AI-powered digital health company for older adults raises $10M

Duos, a digital health company focusing on providing care to older adults, raised $10 million.

The company plans to use the funds to expand its technology platform. The application uses artificial intelligence to rank older adults' health needs and connect them with care, according to a June 22 news release.

The funding round brings the company's total raised to $33 million.

"The unique combination of data aggregation, technology and engagement services makes the DUOS approach particularly effective at delivering increased value for health plans, risk-bearing providers, and employer groups grappling with the growing aging crisis in America today," Perry Clarkson from SJF Ventures, a Dous financier, said in the release.