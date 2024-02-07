8 innovative health systems and execs, per Press Ganey

Eight health systems and executives received Human Experience awards for innovation and patient experience from health IT company Press Ganey.

The awardees lead on patient, consumer and employee experience, nursing excellence, and safety, according to a Feb. 6 news release:

CEO of the Year: Madeline Bell, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Lifetime Achievement Award: Kurt Newman, president emeritus, Children's National Hospital (Washington, D.C.)

Health System of the Year: Methodist Health System (Dallas)

High Reliability Organizing Foundation Award: Northeast Georgia Health System (Gainesville)

Chief Experience Officer of the Year: Sven Gierlinger, Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.)

Physician of the Year: Kavita Bhavan, MD, chief innovation officer, Parkland Health (Dallas)

Nurse Leader of the Year: David Willis, BSN, RN, nursing operations manager, Orlando (Fla.) Health

Frontline Clinical Nurse of the Year: Annielyn Azor-Ocampo, MSN, RN, wound ostomy continence nurse, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles)