51% of Americans optimistic about AI improving healthcare

Fifty-one percent of U.S. adults expressed optimism about the potential for new applications of artificial intelligence to drive significant advancements and breakthroughs in healthcare in the coming year, a recent survey from Medtronic and Morning Consult found.

The survey, conducted among 2,213 adults in the U.S. from Sept. 27 to Sept. 30, revealed that optimism regarding artificial intelligence in healthcare is particularly pronounced in areas related to diagnoses and enhanced healthcare accessibility.

Specifically, about 61% of adults voiced agreement that one of the primary advantages of employing AI in healthcare is its capability to diagnose and detect health conditions.

Additionally, approximately 65% of adults believe that technology can play a role in overcoming barriers to healthcare, with 56% specifically acknowledging the potential of AI to improve healthcare access.

Among respondents expressing skepticism about AI, a common theme was the desire for more evidence regarding its potential benefits, with 83% citing the fear of AI making mistakes as a significant barrier.

Eighty percent highlighted the risks arising from the lack of basic understanding and evidence supporting AI's positive impact on health outcomes as another barrier. However, 47% indicated that addressing these concerns would enhance their confidence in AI adoption.