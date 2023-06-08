5 innovation partnerships with Mayo Clinic

From AI to biotech, Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic has been making waves by tapping some innovation-minded partners.
Here are five Mayo Clinic partnerships Becker's has covered since April 12:
- The health system partnered with Google Cloud to research how generative artificial intelligence can be used to improve patient outcomes and ease clinical administrative burdens.
- Mayo collaborated with biotech company Nucleai to explore how AI can expedite drug discovery.
- Mayo partnered with Remission Medical to deliver virtual rheumatology care.
- The health system's investment arm joined in on a $15 million funding round for augmented reality company MediView XR.
- Mayo launched a clinical trial for a blood test tool through a partnership with biotech company Naveris.