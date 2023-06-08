5 innovation partnerships with Mayo Clinic

Noah Schwartz -

From AI to biotech, Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic has been making waves by tapping some innovation-minded partners.

Here are five Mayo Clinic partnerships Becker's has covered since April 12:

  1. The health system partnered with Google Cloud to research how generative artificial intelligence can be used to improve patient outcomes and ease clinical administrative burdens.

  2. Mayo collaborated with biotech company Nucleai to explore how AI can expedite drug discovery.

  3. Mayo partnered with Remission Medical to deliver virtual rheumatology care.

  4. The health system's investment arm joined in on a $15 million funding round for augmented reality company MediView XR.

  5. Mayo launched a clinical trial for a blood test tool through a partnership with biotech company Naveris. 

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars