Mayo Clinic launches clinical trial for new precision medicine tool

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic is partnering with biotech company Naveris to launch a clinical trial of the company's precision medicine blood test for tumor tissue DNA, NavDx.

Naveris aims for NavDx to improve treatment selection in patients with HPV-based head and neck cancers. NavDx analyzes tumor-derived DNA from patients' blood samples to monitor for residual molecular disease, according to an April 12 Naveris news release.

"This clinical trial represents a significant step forward in personalized medicine for head and neck cancer patients," Piyush Gupta, PhD, founder and CEO of Naveris, said in the release. "NavDx has the potential to be a game-changer in treatment selection, allowing physicians to tailor treatment plans to individual patients based on their unique biomarker profiles."