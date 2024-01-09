2024 will be a turning point for AI in healthcare

Aashima Gupta, global director for healthcare strategy and solutions for Google Cloud, said that in 2024, AI in healthcare will transition from experimentation and trial phases to practical real-world applications.

Ms. Gupta said these use cases will be prevalent in areas such as reducing administrative burdens, helping clinicians find information more easily, assisting healthcare call center agents and helping healthcare organizations run more efficiently, according to a Jan. 9 press release from Google Cloud.

"In 2024, we'll also continue to see gen AI experimentation for use cases that require more testing and development, like assimilating information from diverse sources such as medical images, textual clinical reports and voice," Ms. Gupta wrote in the blog post. "Ultimately, this technology will drive a new understanding about health and healthcare."

For example, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare is exploring how generative AI can assist with patient handoffs between nurses, and Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic is using generative AI-based enterprise search for its website.

The aim is to help improve information-sharing, according to Ms. Gupta.