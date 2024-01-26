12 Big Tech health system partnerships

Health systems continue to partner with Big Tech to drive digital innovation. Here are 12 such collaborations Becker's reported on in the past two months.

1. Renton, Wash.-based Providence is "finding great value" in the Microsoft 365 co-pilot, according to a Jan. 22 story.

2. Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health said Jan. 18 it deployed the Dragon Ambient eXperience Copilot, a clinical documentation tool from Microsoft subsidiary Nuance, into Epic.

3. Primary care providers from Mayo Clinic Health System, the community hospital arm of the Rochester, Minn.-based organization, have been detecting cardiac failure early using EKGs from Apple watches, according to a Jan. 12 story.

4. Savannah, Ga.-based St. Joseph's/Candler said Jan. 11 it is the first health system in the country to open a retail market for staff and visitors that uses Amazon's Just Walk Out technology.

5. Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center said Jan. 5 it is testing the DAX Copilot from Microsoft's Nuance to assist physicians with documentation.

6. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare plans to broaden its use of generative artificial intelligence healthcare tools from Google in 2024, according to a Dec. 13 story.

7. Brattleboro (Vt.) Memorial Hospital said in a Dec. 6 story it is using the DAX Copilot from Microsoft's Nuance.

8. Cleveland Clinic said Dec. 5 it is joining the AI Alliance, a group launched by IBM and Meta dedicated to AI innovation.

9. Columbus-based OhioHealth said in a Dec. 1 story that it is working with Epic, Microsoft and Nuance on early-stage generative AI projects.

10. Chesterfield, Mo.-based Mercy is collaborating with Microsoft and a panel of 45,000 patients involved in testing to explore how AI can assist patients and staff, Fox 25 reported Nov. 29.

11. Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham said Nov. 28 it is one of the first health systems to use a new generative AI-powered radiology "co-pilot" from Microsoft's Nuance.

12. Durham, N.C.-based Duke Health said Nov. 21 it began its first phase of integrating AI within its Microsoft 365 applications and is already experiencing efficiencies.