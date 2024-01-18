Epic makes AI-powered clinical documentation widely available

Epic has made an AI-powered system that automates clinical documentation during patient and physician encounters widely available.

The system, Nuance Dragon Ambient eXperience Copilot, was embedded into Epic with the aim of fast-tracking the development of conversational, ambient and generative AI solutions for EHR users, according to a Jan. 18 news release from Nuance.

The tool works by automatically creating clinical notes from in-office and telehealth patient visits. The process, according to the release, takes place directly within Haiku — Epic's mobile application — and generates a preliminary note for immediate review and completion by physicians.

This integration is part of the collaboration between Microsoft, Nuance and Epic. More than 150 health systems, hospitals and medical centers are planning to implement DAX Copilot at scale within their Epic EHRs.

Health systems such as UC San Diego Health, Madison, Wis.-based UW Health, and Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Health Care are already starting to use the new integration to automatically draft message responses.

"Our clinicians say that DAX Copilot enhances the already vital role of the Epic EHR by making clinical documentation an intuitive and straightforward part of providing high-quality patient care," Brent Lamm, CIO of Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health, said in the release. "Patients also say how much they value the conversational interactions they have with their providers and how they truly feel seen and heard during visits while DAX Copilot unobtrusively takes care of the clinical documentation."