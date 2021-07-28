Biden expected to require vaccinations for federal workers: CNN

President Joe Biden is expected to announce July 29 that all federal workers are to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo regular testing, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told CNN.

The announcement will be accompanied by a series of new federal efforts, including incentives, in an attempt to encourage vaccinations, the source said.

When asked July 27 if he would impose a vaccination mandate on federal workers, President Biden said, "That's under consideration right now."

The source told CNN that the requirement will not apply to the U.S. military.

Before President Biden's July 27 news briefing, White House officials told labor groups they were preparing guidelines on vaccine requirements and testing for federal workers and planned to announce them later this week, two sources told Politico. However, several White House officials said July 27 no final decision had been made.

"While no decision has been finalized, attestation of vaccination, which means confirming vaccination status or abiding by stringent COVID-19 protocols like mandatory mask wearing — even in communities not with high or substantial spread — and regular testing, for federal employees is one option under strong consideration," a source told Politico. "The White House is expected to share more details after completing policy review later this week."

On July 26, the Department of Veterans Affairs released a mandate requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for 115,000 of its front-line healthcare workers.