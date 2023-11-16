What healthcare CHROs wish they knew before taking their roles

Not knowing how to work with the board is a top pain point healthcare chief human resources officers have experienced in the role, according to one recent survey.

The finding is from human resources consulting firm Mercer, which collected survey responses from more than 100 U.S.-based chief human resources officers and chief people officers across 11 industries. The survey, conducted in March and April, includes 10 healthcare respondents.

Among respondents across industries, most (86%) — including 79% of first-time CHROs — said they felt extremely or very well prepared for the role, but many identified various challenges and growing pains they've experienced. Respondents were asked what they wish they'd known before assuming their roles, with the option of selecting multiple responses.

Four of the healthcare respondents said they wish they'd known how to work with a board of directors upon assuming their roles. Three said they wish they'd known more about non-HR topic areas, such as finance and operations, before stepping into the CHRO position. Three said they wish they'd had greater HR technology knowledge.

When asked what they expected in the future in terms of needs for the HR function, eight of the healthcare respondents said strategic management in the face of disruption; six said increased use of technology and automation, and seven said greater dependence on predictive analytics.

Access the full survey results here.








