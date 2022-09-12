UW Health, union meet at governor's mansion, reach tentative deal to avert strike

Nurses and administrators at University of Wisconsin Health in Madison have reached a tentative agreement to avert a planned strike, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Sept. 12.

Nurses were prepared to strike from 7 a.m. Sept. 13 to 7 a.m. Sept. 16. However, both sides were able to reach a deal after meeting at the Wisconsin governor's mansion for "hours of negotiation," a source with knowledge of the discussions told the Wisconsin State Journal.

The Service Employees International Union Wisconsin confirmed to Becker's that the agreement was approved by the University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinic Authority board and ratified by 97 percent of voting nurses.

The nurses voted overwhelmingly Aug. 24 to strike and gave their official strike notice to the administration at UW Health on Sept. 2. They said they planned to strike for quality patient care, safe staffing and recognition of their union, while allowing more time for both sides to reach an agreement and avert a strike.

In a statement shared with Becker's, UW Health said it was focused "entirely upon our patients and ensuring that we can meet their healthcare needs, whether that is a clinic appointment, a virtual visit, a trip to the ED or scheduled surgery."

Nurses lost their SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin representation in 2014 when their last contract expired. UW Health chose not to negotiate a new contract with the union, citing state legislation that abrogated its obligation to recognize and negotiate with employee unions.

Nurses have advocated in recent years for the University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinic Authority to voluntarily recognize the union so they may regain representation. According to the union, more than 1,500 nurses have signed cards saying they want union representation, and the union size would be about 2,600. UW Health has 3,400 nurses total.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information surfaces.