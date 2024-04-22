Tenet reaches labor deal with 2,800 California workers

Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare has reached a tentative labor contract with Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West.
The agreement, if approved by union members, would cover 2,800 workers at eight Tenet facilities in California, according to SEIU-UHW:
- Doctors Medical Center of Modesto
- Doctors Hospital of Manteca
- Emanuel Medical Center (Turlock)
- San Ramon Regional Medical Center
- JFK Memorial Hospital (Indio)
- Desert Regional Medical Center (Palm Springs)
- Hi-Desert Medical Center (Joshua Tree)
- Doctors Behavioral Health Center (Modesto)
The tentative contract includes annual wage increases of 14% over three years for full- and part-time workers, according to the union. It also includes annual wage increases of 7% over three years for per diems; a $1-per-hour increase to all standby rates each year of the contract; and ratification bonuses for workers.
Additionally, existing benefits will remain unchanged, and the tentative deal includes a new committee tasked with improving the current certification/education fund, according to the union.
Becker's has reached out to Tenet and will update this story if a comment is received.
Healthcare workers will vote on whether to approve the agreement across facilities from April 25-27.