Stanford Health Care security staff opt for union representation

More than 150 security guards and dispatchers, who work at several Stanford Health Care facilities and clinics in the San Francisco Bay Area, will have union representation.

That's after the workers entered an agreement with Teamsters Local 856 to provide those services on their behalf, according to a Feb. 6 union news release.

United Security Associates Union, which comprises the workers, sought out Teamsters Local 856 "because of the local's reputation of delivering strong contracts and representation to its 17,000 members across Northern California," the release states.

In a statement shared with Becker's, Stanford Health Care said that on Jan. 20, the National Labor Relations Board certified election results "in which a majority of Stanford Health Care security officers who voted chose to be represented by the United Security Associates Union. Stanford Health Care will be working with the United Security Associates Union on next steps in this process."

The vote by security staff comes after resident and fellow physicians at Stanford voted in May in favor of representation by the Committee of Interns and Residents.