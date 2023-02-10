Some workers organize while others go on strike: Recent hospital-union actions

The following hospital-union events have been reported by Becker's since Jan. 12.

1. More than 150 security guards and dispatchers, who work at several Stanford Health Care facilities and clinics in the San Francisco Bay Area, will have union representation after entering an agreement with Teamsters Local 856.

2. Service Employees International Union kicked off contract negotiations on behalf of 22,000 members at facilities operated by Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

3. Healthcare workers at Sharp Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa, Calif., voted to join Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West.

4. Branch County Independent Nurses Association members approved a new contract with ProMedica Coldwater (Mich.) Regional Hospital, averting a potential strike.

5. New York State Nurses Association members voted to authorize a strike at South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, N.Y., part of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health.

6. New York State Nurses Association members went on strike at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Manhattan and Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx. The strike ended Jan. 12 after nurses reached tentative deals. Union members subsequently approved the agreements.

7. Resident physicians at Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health's four San Francisco California Pacific Medical Center locations signed cards in support of joining the Committee of Interns and Residents. The union, a local of the Service Employees International Union, said resident physicians have not participated in an official National Labor Relations Board election as they are seeking voluntary recognition by their employer.

8. Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital employees, who are members of 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, staged a walkout outside the Boston-based facility.

9. Nurses at Mount Sinai South Nassau in Oceanside, N.Y., voted to join the New York State Nurses Association.