Potential resident physician strike looms at 2 NYC hospitals

Members of the Committee of Interns and Residents have voted to authorize a strike at Jamaica and Flushing hospitals in New York City.

The union represents about 300 physicians, according to an April 26 union news release. The hospitals are part of MediSys Health Network.

After months of negotiations, 93 percent of voting union members voted in favor of authorizing a strike, according to the release. The Committee of Interns and Residents contends that during negotiations, MediSys has not met their demands around a living wage, adequate benefits and patient care.

"We do not want to strike, but we will be forced to take that step if MediSys refuses to do the right thing and bargain in good faith, because the only thing more urgent than our economic needs are our demands around patient care," Neha Ravi, DO, said in the release. "Resident physicians desperately need more time with our patients — that's why it's so important that MediSys seriously bargain with the union on proposals that would limit patient loads and help ensure that we spend less time on tasks that take us away from our core work, caring for patients."

A vote to authorize a strike does not mean a strike will occur. Union members would still have to give the hospitals 10 days' notice.

A hospital spokesperson shared the following statement with Becker's: "Jamaica and Flushing hospitals have not received a 10-day strike notice from CIR. Negotiations are ongoing."



If a strike occurs, it would come on the heels of a three-day strike by thousands of New York State Nurses Association members at the New York City hospitals. The strike began Jan. 9 and ended Jan. 12.