Nurses sign petition of no confidence in Hennepin Healthcare CEO

Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association have signed a petition of no confidence in the CEO of Minneapolis-based Hennepin Healthcare.

The petition, referencing Jennifer DeCubellis, was signed ahead of this week's Hennepin County Board of Commissioners meeting regarding the 2024 fiscal budget for Hennepin County Medical Center, according to a Nov. 26 union news release.

The MNA said nurses plan to announce the results of their vote of no confidence in Ms. DeCubellis on Nov. 28 and will encourage county commissioners to work with Hennepin Healthcare to create a budget that retains workers and keeps workers safe. A union spokesperson said Nov. 27 that a majority of MNA members registered a vote of no confidence in Ms. DeCubellis. The nurses' union will be joined in its announcement by members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 2474 and the Hennepin County Association of Paramedics and EMTs.

"Jennifer has demonstrated a complete disregard for the safety and well-being of both employees and patients; she has broken our trust," HCMC nurses said in their petition of no confidence. "We cannot continue like this; we deserve better, our patients deserve better. HHS employees are asking for answers, oversight and accountability."

Nurses who signed the petition allege that Ms. Decubellis declined to use an entire $8 million appropriation approved by the county board as a stopgap for their health plans.

"It is unclear where nearly half of that funding is going," the union release said. "Without direct intervention from the county board, there may still be a flight of healthcare workers due to the financial challenges this will cause."

Hennepin Healthcare pointed to ongoing challenges it faces, including increased staffing costs, inflation and a lack of appropriate patient discharge options.

"This has impacted the system's 2023 volume and financial performance and created a gap of $127 million that needed to be solved during the 2024 budgeting process," the health system said in a statement shared with Becker's.



Hennepin Healthcare said the $1.49 billion budget approved by its board of directors "invests in adding patient-facing nurses and prioritizes safety and quality for nurses and all team members." It also invests in more security department positions and better technology, as well as safety and de-escalation training for workers.

Regarding health insurance, an early iteration of the budget included proposed increases in the employee cost of healthcare coverage that would have brought employee benefit offerings from the 95th percentile to the 75th percentile among local healthcare providers, additional funding from the county has been used to reduce the proposed increases and to fund tax-free healthcare accounts for employees, Hennepin Healthcare said.

"These changes mean the employee benefits provided to Hennepin Healthcare employees will remain in the top quartile next year — among the best available — for the outstanding employees who provide care to our community," the system added.

Hennepin Healthcare also said it continues to offer competitive pay and pension plans.

Hennepin Healthcare has 7,000 employees total.












