Nurses at 15 Sutter Health facilities to protest over health, safety concerns

Registered nurses at 15 Sutter Health hospitals in Northern California will protest March 15 over what they say is the health system's refusal to adequately address staffing, workplace violence and pandemic readiness, according to the union that represents them.

"We have been on the front lines before and during this pandemic," Amy Erb, critical care nurse at California Pacific Medical Center of San Francisco, said in a news release. "Throughout this time, we have witnessed Sutter Health become profitable while they refuse to invest in the resources we need in order for us to provide safe and effective care to our patients and community."

The nurses, who are represented by California Nurses Association/National Nurses United, have been in contract negotiations since last June. They have scheduled informational pickets at:

Sutter Solano Medical Center (Vallejo)

Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital

Sutter Coast Hospital (Crescent City)

Sutter Tracy Community Hospital

California Pacific Medical Center (two campuses in San Francisco)

Santa Cruz VNA

Eden Medical Center (Castro Valley)

Sutter Delta Medical Center (Antioch)

Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital and Sutter Auburn Home Health and Hospice

Sutter Roseville Medical Center

Sutter Lakeside Hospital (Lakeport)

Mills-Peninsula Medical Center (Burlingame)

Novato Community Hospital

Sutter Center for Psychiatry (Sacramento)

In a statement shared with Becker's, a Sutter Health spokesperson said: "We remain focused on reaching a shared resolution. Just as Sutter's commitment to safe, compassionate care remains unchanged, so does our goal of reaching an agreement that reflects the good and important work of our nurses and maintains our strength and stability as an organization. As we continue with negotiations, our patients will continue to receive uninterrupted, quality care."