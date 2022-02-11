New York hospital workers petition to leave union

The National Labor Relations Board has notified White Plains (N.Y.) Hospital that a group of technical employees have filed a petition to decertify from the Service Employees International Union Local 1199 union, the hospital confirmed to Becker's.

Workers filed the petition Feb. 2, and it was docketed by the labor board's New York City regional office Feb. 3. National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation staff attorneys are assisting the workers with their decertification efforts.

"Clearly these healthcare workers believe they would be better off without the SEIU involved in their relationship with their employer," Patrick Semmens, vice president of the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation, said. "Each may have their own reasons for coming to that conclusion, but what is important to us is that they are able to get the vote to remove the union that they are entitled to under federal law. Unfortunately, union officials have a long history of attempting to block workers from even holding such decertification elections."

Becker's reached out to the union but had not received a comment as of the time of publication. The hospital had no further comment.

The bargaining unit covered in the decertification effort is about 140 technical workers, including lab techs, radiologic techs, ultrasound techs and cardiology techs.

To move forward with a decertification election, the National Labor Relations Board must confirm signed cards from 30 percent of the bargaining unit, according to the board's website. If the parties can't agree on how to hold the election, a hearing may take place to resolve the matter.

White Plains Hospital is a member of New York City-based Montefiore Health System.