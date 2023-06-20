Mayo Clinic Mankato support staff vote to remove union

Nursing support staff, clerical staff and environmental staff at Mayo Clinic Health System's Mankato, Minn., location have voted to remove the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees as their bargaining representative.

The election took place June 14, according to the National Labor Relations Board. It came after Mayo Mankato employee Melody Morris, with help from National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation, filed a petition in May asking the NLRB to hold the election.

The NLRB has not confirmed the voting results. However, pending confirmation, 186 Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato service workers will no longer be represented by the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees, according to a health system statement shared with Becker's.

"This is a staff-led effort, and we are grateful for our staff's confidence in Mayo Clinic Health System. We look forward to working with them directly," the statement said.

The union shared a news release with Becker's, which denounced the vote as removing a measure of transparency.

"Corporate healthcare in Minnesota is becoming an unchecked power to the detriment of our communities, patients and healthcare workers," AFSCME 65 Executive Director Shannon Douvier said in the release.

The National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation is a nonprofit with a mission "to eliminate coercive union power and compulsory unionism abuses through strategic litigation, public information and education programs." It also assisted nurses at Mayo Clinic Health System's Mankato location, who voted in July 2022 to remove the Minnesota Nurses Association as their bargaining representative.