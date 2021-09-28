Los Angeles resident physicians protest, seek talks on new contract

Hundreds of resident physicians will rally Sept. 28 outside of LAC+USC Medical Center and Harbor-UCLA Medical Center to protest what they say is Los Angeles County's refusal to negotiate a new contract, according to the union that represents them.

The physicians are members of the Committee of Interns and Residents. With their contract set to expire Sept. 30, the physicians contend future recruitment and patient care at the hospitals are at risk.

"As the front-line physicians for three of Los Angeles County's largest hospitals, these residents serve some of the region's most vulnerable patient populations," the union said in a news release. "By refusing to negotiate a new contract for the more than 1,500 resident physicians employed by county hospitals, LA County is jeopardizing patient care and their ability to recruit qualified residents."

In a statement shared with Becker's Sept. 27, the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services expressed gratitude for healthcare workers and their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In support of our mission, LA County Health Services provides extraordinary care in our community with compassion and respect. This could not be done without our workforce members who deliver best-in-class care," county officials said. "Together we are dedicated to those we serve and know first-hand how hard everyone worked to get us to where we are now. We want to thank our workforce members for their heroic efforts throughout the pandemic."

The Committee of Interns and Residents, a local of the Service Employees International Union, represents 20,000 resident physicians and fellows nationwide.